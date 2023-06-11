×
Tags: japan | missile | defense | north | korea

Japan Keeps Missile Defense Alert After North Korea Deadline Expires

(AP)

Sunday, 11 June 2023 06:01 AM EDT

Japan extended its alert on ballistic missile defenses on Sunday despite the expiration of North Korea's deadline for launching a satellite had passed.

Japan put its ballistic missile defenses on alert last month and vowed to shoot down any projectile it deemed to threaten its territory, after North Korea notified Japan it planned to launch a satellite between May 31 and midnight on Saturday night.

"Japan will keep its order regarding the ballistic missile defenses for the time being," the Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement that did not provide a reason.

North Korea last month informed the International Maritime Organization of the schedule of its planned satellite launch.

North Korean launched a satellite on May 31 that ended in failure, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, according to North Korean state media.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

