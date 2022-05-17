×
Tags: january 6 | justice department | doj

DOJ Requests Transcripts From Jan. 6 Committee

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 07:11 PM

The U.S. Justice Department has requested transcripts from the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reports.

On April 20, Kenneth Polite Jr., assistant attorney general for the criminal division, and Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, wrote Timothy J. Heaphy, lead investigator for the House panel, saying that some of the committee's interviews "may contain information relevant to a criminal investigation we are conducting."

Which interviews were not specified, but the DOJ did say it might also need transcripts of interviews yet to be conducted.

The committee has held more that 1,000 interviews to date, and the transcripts could be used as evidence in potential criminal cases, in pursuing new leads or as a means for federal law enforcement officials to conduct new interviews, the Times reported.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson's office and the DOJ have not reached a final agreement over what will be turned over, the Times quoted a source it said had knowledge of the matter.

Spokesmen for the Justice Department and the House committee declined to comment to the Times.

The Times said it has reviewed a subpoena that indicates that the DOJ is looking into actions taken by planners of a rally held prior to the riot at the Capitol building at which then-President Donald Trump spoke.

Prosecutors also have sought records on those who organized, spoke at, provided security for or were considered "VIP attendees" at some pro-Trump rallies following the 2020 election, the paper reported.

They also want information about members of the executive and legislative branches who took part in planning or putting on the rallies or who is linked to obstructing, influencing, impeding or delaying the certification of the election, the subpoena said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


