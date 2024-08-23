WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: january 6 | donald trump | rudy giuliani | attack | capitol

Trump Golf Club Hosts Fundraiser for Jan. 6 Defendants

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 12:25 PM EDT

A fundraiser for people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol will be held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey next month.

The "J6 Awards Gala" is planned for Sept. 5 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and lists former President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as invited guest speakers.

A spokesperson for Trump told Axios he will not attend. Anthony Raimondi, a conservative comedian, is scheduled to attend.

Stand in the Gap Foundation, a non-profit that supports Jan. 6 defendants, is hosting the event. The event will honor the 20 people who contributed to the "Justice for All" song, which was released to raise money to provide legal aid for the defendants. The track features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

"The funds raised will provide much-needed assistance to the January 6th defendants who continue to face significant challenges," organizers said.

Trump has said he would consider pardoning those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack.

Fundraiser tickets range from $1,500 a person to $50,000 or a table of 12.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A fundraiser for people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol will be held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey next month.
january 6, donald trump, rudy giuliani, attack, capitol
183
2024-25-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved