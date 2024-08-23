Trump Golf Club Hosts Fundraiser for Jan. 6 Defendants

A fundraiser for people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol will be held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey next month.

The "J6 Awards Gala" is planned for Sept. 5 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and lists former President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, as invited guest speakers.

A spokesperson for Trump told Axios he will not attend. Anthony Raimondi, a conservative comedian, is scheduled to attend.

Stand in the Gap Foundation, a non-profit that supports Jan. 6 defendants, is hosting the event. The event will honor the 20 people who contributed to the "Justice for All" song, which was released to raise money to provide legal aid for the defendants. The track features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

"The funds raised will provide much-needed assistance to the January 6th defendants who continue to face significant challenges," organizers said.

Trump has said he would consider pardoning those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack.

Fundraiser tickets range from $1,500 a person to $50,000 or a table of 12.