McCarthy Names 5 Republicans to Jan. 6 Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday named five Republicans to the select committee set to investigate the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is the most well known of the five, though Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana was picked as ranking member. The other three GOP members are Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously named eight members to the commission and chose one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Cheney has been at odds with fellow Republicans, especially over the Jan. 6 riots, in which demonstrators with flags and clothing supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building.

Pelosi has veto power over McCarthy's picks.

The panel is scheduled to hold its first hearing next week with testimony from Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police Department officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

Pelosi's office confirmed to CNN that they had heard the names from McCarthy's office as well.

Video from the day shows some protesters assaulting police officers and breaking into the building while others walked in through open doors and milled around. Democrats and some Republicans have fought over terms on what happened that day or how participants should be portrayed or treated by the court system.

Five people died during the ordeal: four protesters and one police officer, Brian Sicknick, whose death was later ruled to have been caused by a stroke. Most of the protesters died from medical emergencies, except Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a police officer.