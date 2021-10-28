House Democrat: Manchin, Sinema Should Lose Posts if Spending Bill Fails

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., said this week that Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., should lose their congressional posts if they cause the party's spending legislation to fail.

''If they make a commitment, we're on,'' Schakowsky told C-SPAN on Wednesday, referring to the pair of spending proposals that Democrats have been working on. ''If they don't, how can we go forward?''

When asked what should happen to the two if the legislation does fail, Schakowsky said that they should be voted out of office.

''I think they're going to be up for elections before not too long. ... I think that the voters ought to say, enough games, we've had enough of you, and to look for other employment,'' Schakowsky said.

President Joe Biden announced a breakthrough in negotiations on a $2 trillion spending framework, which could lead to Congress passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package as soon as Thursday, should Manchin and Sinema agree with the rest of their party.

Both senators avoided directly saying on Thursday whether they support the spending framework that Biden revealed this week, according to The Hill.

Sinema said in a statement that she and White House officials ''have made significant progress on the proposed budget reconciliation package.''

She went on to say, ''I look forward to getting this done, expanding economic opportunities and helping everyday families get ahead.''

Manchin, when asked if he supports the framework, told reporters: ''This is all in the hands of the House right now. I've worked on good faith, and I look forward to continuing to work in good faith, and that's all I'm going to say.''

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters that he wasn't sure if either Manchin or Sinema supports the framework.

''I wish I could say yes, but there's a great deal of uncertainty within the caucus as to what's contained in the deal,'' he said on Thursday, according to the Hill.

''I will tell you there is a will to do it. And I think a positive feeling among 48 senators; we've been waiting to satisfy two senators, I hope that we can do that soon,'' he added.