×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: janet yellen | u.s. | inflation | economy | recession | china

Yellen Sees No US Recession on Horizon

Monday, 17 July 2023 09:37 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States was making good progress in bringing inflation down and she did not expect the U.S. economy to enter into a recession.

Yellen, speaking to Bloomberg TV from India during a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, said slower growth in China could spill over to other economies, but the U.S. economy was on "a good path" to reducing inflation while the labor market remained strong.

"For the United States, growth has slowed, but our labor market continues to be quite strong. I don't expect a recession," Yellen said. "The most recent inflation data were quite encouraging."

Yellen said Chinese officials raised serious concerns, especially about U.S. tariffs, during her visit earlier this month, but the underlying reasons that Washington implemented them in the first place, including unfair trade practices, had not been addressed.

"We have to see what comes out of the four-year review" of tariffs, Yellen said, adding, "But I would emphasize that really the underlying concerns have not yet been addressed. And we need to work on that going forward."

Yellen said the United States was likely to proceed with a new executive order restricting outbound investment in China, but stressed that these would focus narrowly on three sectors – semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

"They would contain a combination of notification requirements, and in a very narrowly scoped portion of these sectors, prohibitions, but these would not be broad controls that would affect U.S. investment broadly in China," she said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States was making good progress in bringing inflation down and she did not expect the U.S. economy to enter into a recession.
janet yellen, u.s., inflation, economy, recession, china
256
2023-37-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved