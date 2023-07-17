Yellen Meets With EU Commissioner on Ukrainian Economic Support

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni in India on Monday to discuss financial issues, including economic support for Ukraine, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

Yellen and Gentiloni met around the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in the city of Gandhinagar in the Indian western state of Gujarat.

Yellen spoke with several representatives from several participating countries "on the sidelines" of the main meeting, the Associated Press reported.

"The world is looking to the G20 to make progress on key challenges like climate change and pandemics as part of our work to strengthen the global economy and to support developing countries," Yellen said at the meeting.

The discussions focused on the "need to sustain robust economic and budgetary support for Ukraine and welcomed the European Commission's recent multi-year Ukraine assistance proposal," according to the department.

The EU Commission proposed a multi-year €50 billion plan in June to help build Ukraine recover once its ongoing war with Russia is over, according to the commission.

"Ukraine is bravely fighting Russia's invasion and needs our stable financial support to face the tremendous costs this entails," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in announcing the plan on June 20. "The EU has promised to stand by its side as long as it takes and we are true to our word. Today we are proposing to foresee up to €50 billion from 2024 to 2027 to help Ukraine resist the aggression and rebuild a modern, prosperous country. Ukrainians are resolutely striving towards Europe. And our Union is supporting this brave nation in its effort."

The three "pillar" plan includes financial support in the form of grants and loans, a Ukraine "investment framework" to help in the country's recovery and reconstruction, and "technical assistance and other supporting measures."

The €50 billion cost of the plan will cover grants and loans through a unique financial instrument, and "its implementation will be equipped with a robust framework for transparency, audit, and control, to ensure the protection of EU financial interests," according to the organization.

"Today the Commission is proposing to take EU solidarity with the Ukrainian people to a new level," Gentiloni said in June. "We want to offer steady and predictable financing to Ukraine for the next four years, to support its economic stability, its recovery and reconstruction, and to facilitate the investments and reforms that will smooth its path towards EU accession. Together we will ensure that Ukraine can look beyond these dark times of Russian war towards a brighter, European future."