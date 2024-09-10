WATCH TV LIVE

Janet Yellen Tests Positive for COVID, Working From Home

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 08:23 PM EDT

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after experiencing symptoms, but is engaged in her duties while working from home, Treasury spokesperson Lily Adams said.

Yellen will continue to work from home until she can return to Treasury offices, Adams said in an emailed statement.

Yellen, 78, returned to Washington on Saturday from a three-day trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas, to promote the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act investments in clean energy and the Internal Revenue Service. 

