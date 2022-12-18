Rep. Banks: House GOP Planning Response to Jan. 6 Report

House Republicans plan to rebut the report by the Jan. 6 committee, which plans to release its findings this week.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Axios that the Republicans' rebuttal report will "focus on security failures" and that the committee "never dealt with the serious issues." Republicans looked at the Capitol Police and FBI's intelligence gathering and dissemination, in addition to inadequate training and equipment given to law enforcement, while the committee is using former President Donald Trump as its main focus since it is "all about political payback."

The GOP will also look at any changes that can be made regarding policy or legislation by the next speaker.

The Republican group giving the response to the committee is made up of the five members that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had picked for the select committee last year. McCarthy later withdrew all five after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to seat Banks and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, claiming that the two would undermine the seriousness of the committee's investigation.