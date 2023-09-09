'Zip Tie Guy' Sentenced to 5 Years in Jan. 6 Case

Eric Munchel, the Tennessee man widely known as "zip tie guy" across social media platforms, has been given a prison sentence of nearly five years for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth imposed a 57-month prison sentence on Munchel of Nashville, the Department of Justice announced. In addition to incarceration, Munchel, 32, will be subject to three years of supervised release and is mandated to make restitution of $2,000, according to The Hill.

In a separate but related legal outcome, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, Munchel's mother, received a sentence of 30 months in prison.

The sentencing for "felony and misdemeanor charges related to their actions" comes in the wake of the events of Jan. 6. Munchel and Eisenhart, 59, were featured in photos and videos, clad in tactical attire and in possession of zip ties.

Lamberth said during the sentencing hearing that the defendants' statements and actions unmistakably indicated their intent.

"They stole the flexi-cuffs and carried them into the Senate gallery because they intended to take senators hostage, if possible. Luckily, all of the senators and their staffs had already evacuated," reported NBC News.

According to the DOJ, "Munchel and Eisenhart were both convicted of conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, as well as entering and remaining in a gallery of Congress, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building on April 19, 2023, following a stipulated bench trial before Judge Lamberth.

"According to the stipulated facts, Munchel and Eisenhart, both of whom were wearing tactical vests, entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election," the DOJ said. "Munchel also carried a Taser holstered on his hip. As they approached the Capitol building, they saw other rioters fighting with police and encouraged them to do so."

Munchel and Eisenhart, in the face of police officers equipped with body armor and using chemical irritants and gas to repel rioters, continued to display unwavering resolve. Despite their full awareness of the unlawful nature of their actions, they pressed on, surmounting police lines and successfully entering the Capitol building, the DOJ stated.

Earlier this week, the former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in connection to a charge of seditious conspiracy in the most substantial punishment handed down in any Jan. 6-related case.

Tarrio's 22-year sentence exceeds the 18-year penalty assigned to Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, who was also convicted on charges of seditious conspiracy.