Family of Fallen Officer From Jan. 6 Apparently Snub McConnell, McCarthy

Family members of Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol, gave the appearance of a snub Tuesday to Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during a ceremony to honor officers who served that day.

For Tuesday's presentation, the officers and their family members were placed in a receiving line which featured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., along with McConnell and McCarthy.

And when the Sicknick family approached Senator Schumer, Sicknick's mother, Gladys, and Sicknick's brother, Ken, shook the New York senator's hand ... but then bypassed McCarthy and McConnell — with the latter reportedly extending his hand at the time.

According to the C-SPAN footage, McCarthy had been holding a box containing medals for one of the recipients at the time of the apparent snub.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Officer Sicknick reportedly suffered a stroke during the rally and then died the following day of natural causes.

Capitol Police formally recognized Sicknick's work from Jan. 6, saying he "died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol."

McConnell and McCarthy both offered remarks at Tuesday's ceremony after the medals were presented.

"The Capitol Police and D.C. Police are valued members of this community. But they're also members of another community. The community of law enforcement. The brotherhood of law enforcement," said McCarthy.

The California Republican, who's on track to becoming the new House speaker in January, then added: "These brave men and women are heroes ... days like today force us to realize how much we owe the thin blue line."

For his own remarks, McConnell said Congress was able "finish our job that very night," in terms of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, thanks to the Capitol officers' actions.

Just one person died inside or outside the Capitol area on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot to death by a U.S. Capitol Police officer inside the building.

During Tuesday's ceremony, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee and U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger also accepted medals on behalf of their departments.