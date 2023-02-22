×
Tags: jan. 6 | riot | capitol | prison | texas

Jan. 6 Rioter Gets Over 3 Years in Prison

By    |   Wednesday, 22 February 2023 10:19 PM EST

On Wednesday, a Texas man was sentenced to prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, received a 38-month sentence for charges including assaulting a police officer, an interstate threat to injure or kidnap, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

In the lead-up to events, Miller traveled to Washington, D.C., with the intention of stopping the certification of the election results and brought with him "riot gear," including a grappling hook, rope, a mouth guard, and a bump cap, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Court records indicate Miller was obsessed with the belief that the election had been stolen and had posted threats on social media to multiple people, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and social media heads Mark Zuckerburg and Jack Dorsey.

Miller was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, and was found wearing a shirt emblazoned with an image of former President Donald Trump and the words "I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021."

The case was probed by the FBI and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. In addition to the prison term, Miller will serve 36 months of supervised release.

