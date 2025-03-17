Jan. 6 Panel Members Fire Back at Trump's Pardon Threat

Some of the former Jan. 6 select committee members are lashing out at President Donald Trump over his threat to void the pardons issued to them by former President Joe Biden, The Hill reported Monday.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., went so far as to dare Trump to "do it" or "shut up."

Trump early Monday morning took to Truth Social to declare that every pardon that Biden doled out is now "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect" due to the reprieves being signed by Biden's autopen, a subject of scrutiny after a watchdog's investigation last week.

"We are proud of our work documenting the insurrectionary violence and they haven't contradicted any of our findings," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told The Hill. "Everything else is political noise," he added.

Kinzinger wasn't as diplomatic.

"The January 6 Committee did its job," he wrote in a Substack post. "It stood up for democracy while Trump and his sycophants tried to burn it down," adding, "And now, because he can't handle reality, Trump wants to puff out his chest and threaten the committee? Fine. Do it. Or shut up."

Posted Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "The members of the Jan 6 Committee are all proud of our work. Your threats will not intimidate us. Or silence us."

At issue for Trump is that an investigation by the Oversight Project, an arm of the Heritage Foundation, found that Biden signed so many documents and executive orders with an autopen that there is now concern about his awareness of signing certain things and whether he actually signed them at all.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is demanding a Department of Justice investigation as to whether "Biden's cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval."

In his post, Trump claimed that Biden "did not know anything about them."

"Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!" Trump said in the post.

The former chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asserted that Trump knows his own guilt about the Capitol Hill riots, saying, "that's why on day one he pardoned those who beat police that day."

"We thoroughly & legally investigated what he did and have lived rent free in his mind since. He knows his guilt. I am not afraid of his rant that has no basis in reality," Thompson added in a post to X.