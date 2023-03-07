×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan. 6 | jacob chansley | capitol | qanon | shaman | police officers

Jan. 6 Video: Police Escorted 'QAnon Shaman' to Senate Door

jacob chansley screams "freedom" inside the u.s. senate chamber
Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," screams "Freedom" inside the U.S. Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached during a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:10 AM EST

New footage released through House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol shows two Capitol Police officers escorting "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley past other police officers and to the door of the U.S. Senate.

The footage, aired by Fox News's Tucker Carlson Monday night, shows the officers closely following Chansley through the halls of the Capitol as he walked around in his Viking-horned hat and face paint, reports the New York Post.

"The tapes show the Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him. They acted as his tour guides," Carlson said. "Virtually every moment of his time inside the Capitol was caught on tape."

Carlson has been given access to 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from Jan. 6, and in the segments he showed Monday, the officers and Chansley walked past seven other police officers as he went to several entrances of the Chamber that appeared to be locked. After a while, they helped him open a door and he entered the Senate chamber, the footage appeared to show.

He also played a jailhouse interview with Chansley, 33, who is in prison under charges of obstructing an official proceeding.

"The one very serious regret that I have [is] believing that when we were waved in by police officers that it was acceptable," Chansley says.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that one of the officers walking with Chansley was trying to "de-escalate" the situation, but the police did not explain how Chansley was able to walk past the other officers without being stopped.

Carlson said that Chansley became the "face of Jan. 6" as a "dangerous conspiracy theorist dressed in an outlandish costume who led the violent insurrection to overthrow America's democracy."

The Fox News reporter says he will also air footage that he says disproves proves the claim that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was murdered by rioters.

"Taken as a whole, the video record does not support the claim that January 6 was an insurrection," he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told MSNBC that Carlson is posing a "serious security risk" by reporting on the tapes and said they weren't previously released because they lay out "evacuation routes, it lays out where the vice president went, it lays out where the senior members of Congress were evacuated, and so on."

Carlson's team, though, noted that the select committee investigating Jan. 6 has already aired the footage of the evacuation routes taken by then-Vice President Mike Pence and Rep. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New footage released through House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol shows two Capitol Police officers escorting "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley past other police officers and to the door of the U.S. Senate.
jan. 6, jacob chansley, capitol, qanon, shaman, police officers
424
2023-10-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved