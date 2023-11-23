Chorus Rising for Renewed Jan. 6 Accountability

After House Speaker Mike Johnson released the first batch of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, investigative reporter Julie Kelly and others are calling for renewed accountability.

"The dam is breaking on the official narrative," Kelly, who was given access to the 40,000 hours of footage by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, wrote in a Substack column.

"Millions of Americans will now see video of police officers standing by as protesters walked in the building, some exchanging handshakes and fist bumps," Kelly wrote. "Future video releases could shock the public as it reveals numerous instances of police brutality that resulted in the deaths of three individuals that day."

Kelly joins Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and others in calling for an investigation into the House Jan. 6 Committee.

"Tapes only tell a small part of the story; more must be revealed to expose the full truth, redeem those who have been destroyed by the cruel weaponization of the four-hour disturbance, and hold the architects of the Jan 6 fraud accountable," Kelly wrote.

Kelly, the author of "January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right," said every member of the select committee must be subpoenaed, beginning with Rep. Bennie Johnson, D-Miss., who was the chairman of the committee, along with the records and transcripts pertaining to the Secret Service, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others.

The GOP committee should probe the role of the FBI and disclose "how many undercover agents and confidential human sources (informants) were embedded in so-called 'militia groups,' online and encrypted chats, and in the crowd," Kelly said.

Kelly said the new committee should also look into "selective prosecution of Capitol protesters," "lies under oath" from law enforcement witnesses to Congress, and "misconduct of federal judges."