Jan. 6 Panel Plans Additional Hearing, More Could Follow

At least one additional hearing is being planned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, Time is reporting.

The panel originally set six televised hearings, but now one more is planned and others may follow. The news outlet attributed the information to multiple sources.

During the first three hearings, the panel has tried to make the case that there was a conspiracy behind the violence, according to Time. It has focused on attempting to show that former President Donald Trump was at the center of it all.

Through his Truth Social app, Trump ripped the House panel on Sunday.

"The highly partisan Unselects are trying to create a FAKE narrative, for whatever reason but only with evil intention, that 'He (me) knew he lost the Election,'" he wrote.

"This is completely false. I felt the Election was RIGGED & STOLEN, have from the very beginning, & have only gotten stronger in that belief with time & large amounts of additional evidence and proof. In my mind I have, & HAVE HAD, NO QUESTION, and MANY people would be willing to so attest, but the Unselects don't want to hear them ..."

But since the first hearing on June 9, the committee has obtained additional information relevant to its probe, Time said.

"Every day, new stuff is coming out," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the panel, told Time last week.

A committee aide added: "This is an ongoing investigation. We continue to take on new evidence every day."

The committee intends to issue a written report on its findings in the fall.