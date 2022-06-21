×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan | 6 | house | select committee | donald trump | hearing | televised

Jan. 6 Panel Plans Additional Hearing, More Could Follow

video of rioters is shown on a screen at a hearing
A video of rioters is shown on a screen at a hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol breach on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 9. (Jabin Botsford/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:12 AM

At least one additional hearing is being planned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, Time is reporting.

The panel originally set six televised hearings, but now one more is planned and others may follow. The news outlet attributed the information to multiple sources.

During the first three hearings, the panel has tried to make the case that there was a conspiracy behind the violence, according to Time. It has focused on attempting to show that former President Donald Trump was at the center of it all.

Through his Truth Social app, Trump ripped the House panel on Sunday.

"The highly partisan Unselects are trying to create a FAKE narrative, for whatever reason but only with evil intention, that 'He (me) knew he lost the Election,'" he wrote.

"This is completely false. I felt the Election was RIGGED & STOLEN, have from the very beginning, & have only gotten stronger in that belief with time & large amounts of additional evidence and proof. In my mind I have, & HAVE HAD, NO QUESTION, and MANY people would be willing to so attest, but the Unselects don't want to hear them ..."

But since the first hearing on June 9, the committee has obtained additional information relevant to its probe, Time said.

"Every day, new stuff is coming out," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the panel, told Time last week.

A committee aide added: "This is an ongoing investigation. We continue to take on new evidence every day."

The committee intends to issue a written report on its findings in the fall.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
At least one additional hearing is being planned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, Time is reporting.
jan, 6, house, select committee, donald trump, hearing, televised, capitol breach
269
2022-12-21
Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved