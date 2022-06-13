Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Few Records' on Trump's Actions During Hyped 187 Minutes

The House Jan. 6 select committee has "very few records" to show what former President Donald Trump did between calling on supporters to "peacefully" protest at the Capitol and then telling them to leave, one panel member said Sunday.

In what committee members have claimed was 187 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump's alleged actions have been pieced together largely on witness testimony rather than documentation, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., explained during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Luria was asked whether the committee will provide a "tick-tock" to show what Trump was doing minute-by-minute during the time span while demonstrators attacked the Capitol.

"Well, I think it'd be more clear to describe it as what he was not doing," panel member Luria told host Chuck Todd. "You know, it's been reported previously that the phone logs at the White House on that date, they're missing information.

"There is a gap there that we have tried, you know, through these witnesses, we've interviewed 1,000 witnesses and a lot of people who worked directly in the White House for the president in his immediate vicinity during that day."

Luria added that investigators had "pieced together a very comprehensive tick-tock timeline of what he did.

"It's a complex process to piece together. You know, you have 187 minutes, very few records," the congresswoman said.

"Everyone who has come to speak to the committee that has direct evidence of that time-frame has been very helpful in piecing it together. I can't say that there's one person in particular."

The 187-minute span hyped by the Jan. 6 committee includes the time between when Trump, speaking on the Ellipse near the White House, called on supporters to "peacefully" protest at the Capitol and the 4:17 p.m. video telling them to leave.

In between those two events, Trump tweeted twice — saying, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" at 2:38 p.m., and then saying, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" at 3:13 p.m.

At 4:17 p.m., Trump posted a video telling the attackers, "You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of two anti-Trump Republicans on the committee, in December said that Trump "refused to act" for 187 minutes "when action by our president was required, it was essential, and it was compelled by his oath to our Constitution."

Cheney accused Trump of "dereliction of duty" by reading text messages, submitted by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, that showed allies asking the president to take action during the attack.