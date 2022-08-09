Monmouth Poll: Jan. 6 Hearings Having Little Impact on Public

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings have done little to change people's opinions surrounding the 2021 Capitol attack, a new poll found.

Regarding former President Donald Trump's culpability in the assault and claims of election fraud, public opinion stands pretty much as it was before testimony of former presidential aides during the last three public hearings, the latest Monmouth University poll found.

Not only that, Trump's favorability rating is nearly identical to where it was immediately after the 2020 election. Also, 4 in 10 Americans would lean toward backing a comeback bid in 2024, according to the Monmouth Poll.

Overall, just 8% of Americans said the hearings have changed their minds about the Capitol incident — basically unchanged from 6% who said the same in June.

"When we released our June poll, I said the committee was preaching to the choir. These current results suggest they haven't recruited any new singers since then," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The survey found that 38% of respondents believe Trump was responsible directly for what happened on Jan. 6. That number stood at 42% right before the testimony of former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

"The sensational revelations during the hearings do not seem to have moved the public opinion needle on Trump's culpability for either the riot or his spurious election fraud claims," Murray said.

Another 26% of respondents said Trump was not responsible but he encouraged those involved, and 32% said Trump did nothing wrong regarding Jan. 6. In late June, those numbers were 25% and 30%, respectively.

Among Republicans, just 5% said Trump directly was responsible, and 23% said he encouraged the attackers.

More than 8 in 10 Republicans hold a positive view of Trump, including 57% with a very favorable opinion — numbers virtually unchanged from November 2020. Overall, the Monmouth poll found that 40% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump and 50% have an unfavorable opinion.

"As we have seen from the success of Trump-endorsed candidates in recent primaries, he continues to hold sway over a large portion of the Republican base," Murray said. "That doesn't necessarily make him a shoe-in for the nomination in 2024, but he remains a formidable presence."

The survey found that 4 in 10 Americans said they either would definitely (23%) or probably (17%) vote for Trump in 2024. However, 48% said they definitely would not vote for Trump, and another 8% probably would not support him.

A total of 29% — including 61% of Republicans — said they believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election due to voter fraud. That percentage is unchanged from the June Monmouth poll.

Only 41% — including 73% of Democrats — favor charging Trump with crimes related to his involvement on Jan. 6. A total of 34% — including 66% of Republicans — were opposed, and another 25% were unsure.

A majority (61%) of Americans have at least a little trust the House committee is conducting a fair investigation, but there's a huge difference between Democrats (91%) and Republicans (35%).