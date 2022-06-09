Watch Jan. 6 Hearing Live on Newsmax — Without the Spin!

Newsmax will provide live coverage of the House Jan. 6 select committee's prime-time hearing Thursday set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

For months, a special committee created by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats have been conducting a probe of the riot that besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The unusual prime-time hearing is set to be a media show with the Jan. 6 panel hiring former ABC News President James Goldston to produce a glitzy prime-time hearing.

Reportedly, the purpose of the hearing is to blame then-President Donald Trump for the tragic events that unfolded that day.

The special House panel has defied all precedent, and was created by the majority without the approval or representation of the minority Republican caucus.

Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both hard critics of Trump, volunteered to join the Jan. 6 panel, which is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt will anchor Newsmax's live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and expected to end about 9:30 p.m.

Analysts are expected to include former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, attorney for former President Trump Alina Habba and attorney Ameer Benno.

In a statement, Newsmax said, "This is an important news event and the reason Newsmax will carry it live, but it will also be important for us to make sure the public is aware of any and all partisan bias that results from the hearing."

Republicans claim the prime-time event is political theater that is timed to influence voters as the November midterm elections approach.

The hearing likely will feature video clips from Jan. 6, as well as some of the roughly 1,000 interviews the committee conducted behind closed doors.

