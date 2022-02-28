Federal Prosecutor: Jan. 6 Probe 'Still Somewhere in the Middle'

A federal prosecutor said his office is "still somewhere in the middle" of investigating the events of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protest.

In an interview published Monday, Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, told The Washington Post that "The million-dollar question is: How close are we to the end?"

He also said that his office is "certainly not at the end in terms of charges."

While he would not discuss details of specific cases, Graves told the Post that there were approximately 2,000 individuals in restricted areas during the riot.

"Now, how much we'll be able to identify the individuals who have yet to be identified, we'll just have to see," he said.

By the end of December, more than 725 defendants had been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 protest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Of those arrested, more than 235 have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including more than 80 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

The FBI is still working to identify more than 350 people who allegedly committed violent acts on the grounds of the Capitol, according to Graves' office.

"It's really hard to predict what the final number will be, given that we're still somewhere in the middle — using that term very broadly — of the investigation phase," Graves told the Post.

Graves was nominated for the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia by President Joe Biden in July, and he took his post in November, following confirmation by the Senate.

According to the Post, D.C. has the largest U.S. attorney's office in the nation.

Graves told the newspaper that his office could hire more individuals to work exclusively on Jan. 6-related cases if Congress is able to reach a deal for an omnibus spending bill.

The Post reports that Senate and House appropriators have voted to fund much of a Biden-requested budget increase for the Justice Department that would add up to 100 positions and 60 prosecutors to work on countering domestic terrorism.