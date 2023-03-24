Rep. Greene: Jan. 6 Defendants 'Mistreated' in Jail

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday that pretrial defendants of charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot were being "mistreated" in jail.

After visiting the Washington, D.C., facility with a bipartisan group from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Greene reiterated her position that the conditions were unnecessarily harsh.

"What we saw today is exactly what we've known all along: It's a two-tiered justice system, and there's a very different treatment for pretrial Jan. 6 defendants and the inmates or, you know, other charged defendants and inmates," Greene said.

"These men are being held; their due process rights were being violated; and they have been mistreated," she added.

Greene further said the Jan. 6 defendants told the group stories about being denied medical treatment, recounting assaults, and of being threatened with rape and guards laughing about it.

But two Democratic members of the entourage, Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, rejected Greene's past description of "the human rights abuse" going on at the facility.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is already telling lies about the conditions of the facility and saying that there was no insurrection on January 6," Garcia posted on Twitter. "The inmates that we saw were being treated fairly.

"They have 24 hr medical care, computer tablets & access to communicate with family," he continued, claiming that the prisoners were held in "much better conditions than most black and brown inmates" across the U.S.

The trip arrives after deficiencies inside the jail became public in November 2021, when the U.S. Marshals Service sent a letter to the city's corrections department detailing the mistreatment of detainees.

According to The Washington Post, the Jan. 6 defendants were being held in the Correctional Treatment Facility, rather than the much older Central Detention Facility detailed in the letter.