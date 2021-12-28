Jan. 6 Committee Plans to Release Interim Report by Summer

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will release an interim report on its findings by the summer and plans to hold public hearings sometime next year, The Washington Post reports.

The committee currently is gathering information and requesting testimony from witnesses, including some Republicans in Congress.

"We have to address it — our families, our districts and our country demand that we get as much of the causal effects of what occurred and come up with some recommendations for the House so that it won’t ever happen again," panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told the Post.

"This is the next progression — to see whether or not some of the things that we have uncovered or discovered rises to the level of a criminal referral" to the Justice Department, he added.

"We want to tell it from start to finish over a series of weeks, where we can bring out the best witnesses in a way that makes the most sense," an unnamed senior committee aide told the Post. "Our legacy piece and final product will be the select committee’s report."

Another unidentified senior committee aide added that "we may issue a couple reports and I would hope for a [full] interim report in the summer, with the eye towards maybe another — I don’t know if it’d be final or another interim report later in the fall."

One committee aide went on to say that "in terms of criminal referrals more broadly, we are asking questions and finding facts. We’re not a law enforcement investigation, but we are finding facts, and we expect to make our findings public at the appropriate time for everyone to see."