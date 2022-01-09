×
Rep. Jim Jordan Refuses to Cooperate in Jan. 6 Investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2021. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 09 January 2022 10:02 PM

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan has rejected a request to cooperate with the House Commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to a report from The Hill.

"This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., according to Axios.

"As you well know, I have no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose," Jordan adds.

Jordan's response was prompted by efforts of the panel to provide information on his communication with former President Donald Trump surrounding the riot.

Originally in a request to sit down with Jordan, Thompson writes, "we understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail."

"Public reporting," Thompson adds, "suggests that you may also have information about meetings with White House officials and the then-President in November and December 2020, and early-January 2021, about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election."

In an interview with Spectrum News earlier this summer, Jordan acknowledged speaking to Trump.

"Yeah, I mean, I spoke with the president last week. I speak with the president all of the time. I spoke with him on Jan. 6. I mean, I talked with President Trump all the time, and that's... I don't think that's unusual."

Last week, the House select committee chair announced that the panel was "in a good place" to begin drafting reports on the event.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan has rejected a request to cooperate with the House Commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to a report from The Hill.
Sunday, 09 January 2022 10:02 PM
