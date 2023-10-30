×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan. 6 | capitol riot | court | arrest | defendants

Jan. 6 Defendant Resists Arrest, Triggers Fight

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 04:10 PM EDT

A man convicted for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was subdued by federal agents Monday for resisting arrest after being ordered to jail, CBS News reported.

Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old with a hearing disability, was handed down the order after leaked messages showing his use of racist and antisemitic slurs toward the judge overseeing the case.

GossJankowski also was accused of publicizing confidential information about Federal Bureau of Investigation employees on social media platforms, including their names and phone numbers.

GossJankowski was previously found guilty in March of obstructing a joint session of Congress, civil disorder, and assaulting a police officer.

While it initially looked like Judge Paul Friedman would allow GossJankowski to be free until sentencing, prosecutors' attempt to seek immediate detainment was successful after the supposed threats surfaced.

GossJankowski did not take the news without a fight. The at least 6-foot-3 muscular defendant screamed as he knocked over several officers before barreling into a nearby podium and tables.

Seven to eight agents rushing from one courtroom to another eventually subdued GossJankowski.

"This physical scrum in the courtroom ... in which several agents needed to corral and stop the confrontation by GossJankowski is a first in the 1150+ Jan 6 cases in court," wrote CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Politico estimated in May that over 1,033 Jan. 6 rioters had been arrested, and approximately 485 federal defendants received sentences.

About 277 defendants were sentenced to time behind bars, while 113 were sentenced to home detention.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A man convicted for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol was subdued by federal agents Monday for resisting arrest after being ordered to jail, CBS News reported.
jan. 6, capitol riot, court, arrest, defendants
253
2023-10-30
Monday, 30 October 2023 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved