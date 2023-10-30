Jan. 6 Defendant Resists Arrest, Triggers Fight

A man convicted for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was subdued by federal agents Monday for resisting arrest after being ordered to jail, CBS News reported.

Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old with a hearing disability, was handed down the order after leaked messages showing his use of racist and antisemitic slurs toward the judge overseeing the case.

GossJankowski also was accused of publicizing confidential information about Federal Bureau of Investigation employees on social media platforms, including their names and phone numbers.

GossJankowski was previously found guilty in March of obstructing a joint session of Congress, civil disorder, and assaulting a police officer.

While it initially looked like Judge Paul Friedman would allow GossJankowski to be free until sentencing, prosecutors' attempt to seek immediate detainment was successful after the supposed threats surfaced.

GossJankowski did not take the news without a fight. The at least 6-foot-3 muscular defendant screamed as he knocked over several officers before barreling into a nearby podium and tables.

Seven to eight agents rushing from one courtroom to another eventually subdued GossJankowski.

"This physical scrum in the courtroom ... in which several agents needed to corral and stop the confrontation by GossJankowski is a first in the 1150+ Jan 6 cases in court," wrote CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Politico estimated in May that over 1,033 Jan. 6 rioters had been arrested, and approximately 485 federal defendants received sentences.

About 277 defendants were sentenced to time behind bars, while 113 were sentenced to home detention.