Tags: jan.6 | capitol | rally | confederate flag | footage

Man Toting Confederate Flag in Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Prison Term

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Thursday, 09 February 2023 05:57 PM EST

Kevin Seefried, the man who carried a Confederate flag through the Capitol halls on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three years of prison Thursday.

Last summer, Seefried was found guilty of one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, along with four misdemeanors connected to his participation in the Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol.

"I never should've entered," said Seefried at his sentencing, tearing up.

According to reports, federal prosecutors were seeking a 70-month sentence for Seefried. His lawyers countered with no more than one year and one day.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who sits on the Washington D.C. federal trial court and was nominated by former President Donald Trump, called Seefried's conduct "humiliating."

He also said that Seefried should have known better to enter the Capitol on that tense afternoon.

Also, according to Axios, McFadden told Seefried that "bringing a Confederate flag into one of our nation's most sacred halls was outrageous."

In addition to his three-year prison term, Seefried was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution obligations.

His son, Hunter Seefried, was sentenced to two years in jail last October for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

"[Hunter's] father did not do what a father should have done," Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Reed told McFadden, according to reports.

During Kevin Seefried's trial, U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman testified the defendant jabbed at him with the end of his flagpole multiple times — an incident that reportedly was captured on video.

"[Seefried] was saying things like: 'F*** you. I'm not leaving. Where are the members at? Where are they counting the votes at?' Things to that nature," Goodman testified, according to court filings. 

"He was — he was just ignoring me. He wasn't following. I'm giving him commands. He's giving me commands in return. He's not doing what I say," added Goodman.

Seefried's sentencing comes before the House Republicans are slated to release up to 10,000 hours of extra footage from the Jan. 6 rally. Leading up to this point, only the House's Democrat-heavy Jan. 6 panel had control of what footage from that day made it into the public sphere.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 09 February 2023 05:57 PM
