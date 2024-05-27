Dems Push for Mandated Plaque to Honor Jan. 6 Police

House Democrats reportedly questioned why a mandated plaque to honor police officers who protected Capitol Hill lawmakers and staffers on Jan. 6, 2021, hasn't been completed or installed.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told CBS News the deadline for the plaque's completion was March 2023.

"My letters have not been answered. And it's a mystery to me," she told the news outlet.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Lofgren wrote: "I am deeply concerned about the delay in installing the plaque, which was mandated by law to be placed on the western side of the Capitol building," CBS News reported.

She also urged the House "to take immediate action to address this oversight and ensure that the plaque is promptly installed in accordance with the law."

"If there is a reason for the delay, I look forward to any information you can share to that end and what is being done to address it," she wrote.

Lofgren, who served on the House Select Jan. 6 committee, said the plaque is an important honor for officers.

"Officers were brutally attacked. Yet, the plaque hasn't been finished," she told CBS News. "It's wrong. Not complying with the law is also disrespectful to the officers who saved our lives."

Legislation states the plaque required several congressional committees to compile a list of names of all the officers who responded to the Jan. 6 violence, including the House and Senate Appropriations Committees and the Committee on House Administration.

Democrats on the House and Senate committees told CBS News they had completed their work in composing a list of officers' names. Republicans on a House Appropriations subcommittee declined to comment, the news outlet reported.

The speaker's office told CBS News it is "working with the (Architect of the Capitol) to get the plaque mounted."

"The plaque should be installed immediately," retired Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told CBS News. "And the Capitol Police Board should make it accessible so the American people can understand the danger we faced and the magnitude of our sacrifices protecting our leaders."