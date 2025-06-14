Rep. Raskin Rips Trump's $45M Parade, Medicaid Cuts

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., criticized President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar military parade held Saturday in Washington, slamming the event's price tag and tying it to GOP-led Medicaid cuts in the latest spending bill, The Hill reported.

"As tanks roll down PA. Ave and planes streak above, remember this is all courtesy of the taxpayers," Raskin wrote in a post on X.

The parade, which commemorated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, was also timed to coincide with the president's 79th birthday. According to the Army, the event featured a public display of tanks and weapons from World War II and is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million.

Raskin, a frequent critic of the administration, continued his critique by comparing the event to a personal birthday party underwritten by taxpayers. "It's a surprise party! Most people's spouse or family pay for theirs, but — surprise! — you're paying for Donald Trump's $45 million 79th birthday military parade," he wrote.

The Maryland Democrat also drew attention to the Republican-backed spending bill, which includes provisions that would impose work requirements on some Medicaid recipients. "Maybe there will be goodie bags for 14 million people who used to have Medicaid," Raskin wrote, referring to the potential loss of coverage.

The spending bill, approved by the Republican-controlled House, has drawn criticism from Democrats for its projected impact on the national debt. Analysts say the bill could add $2.4 trillion to the deficit. However, Republicans have defended the legislation, pointing to its provisions for extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts and establishing $1,000 investment accounts for newborns.

Meanwhile, Trump has emphasized the symbolic and patriotic value of the military celebration. Writing Saturday on Truth Social, he said, "OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PARADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I'LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C."

The event, which took place on Flag Day, was intended to honor the legacy of Army servicemembers. The president has suggested that tariff revenues will help offset the cost of the parade and reduce the bill's contribution to the national debt.

Still, public opinion appears skeptical. According to a poll from the legacy media's NBC News Decision Desk, 64% of Americans disapprove of using taxpayer funds to pay for the military parade.