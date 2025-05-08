Dems Tout Bill Requiring Retailers to Disclose Tariff Costs

Democrats are introducing legislation that will require retailers to disclose any price increases related to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday they will introduce the "Truth in Tariffs Act," which would require large retailers to clearly display the portion of an item's price attributable to tariffs.

With Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, the bill is unlikely to pass, and Trump most likely would veto it.

"President Trump has thrust our economy into turmoil, hiking up costs, roiling markets and leaving consumers and businesses reeling from the uncertainty and havoc wrought by his reckless Trump Tariffs," Raskin said in a statement. "President Trump's universal tariffs constitute an effective national sales tax, which hurts working families the most.

"If the President and his government of billionaires are going to force American families to pay a lot more money for fewer available goods, the people have a right to know just how much of this new price burden stems directly from the President's actions."

Trump last month enacted reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, but issued a 90-day pause while leaving a baseline of 10% tariffs intact. China, Canada, and Mexico are facing separate tariffs on most imports as leverage for them to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. There are also 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, as well as automobiles and selected parts.

The idea to disclose price increases was floated at Amazon before ultimately being scrapped when it became public, after which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it a "hostile and political act" in an April 29 briefing.

Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday that the legislation is about "transparency."

"It is about being straight with consumers," he said. "It is about informing the consumers how Donald Trump's tariffs will impact the family budget. And retailers should like it because these increases in prices are not their fault. It's Trump's fault, with his tariffs.

"So, let the public know. That's a secondary benefit that will make the public even more angry, and they may call their Republican senators and congressmembers and say to join the Democrats and pass some of our legislation that would repeal some of these tariffs."