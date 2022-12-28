×
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Has 'Curable' Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

jamie raskin looks up on the floor of the house
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (Cliff Owen/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 December 2022 05:19 PM EST

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has announced Wednesday he has a "curable form of cancer."

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin wrote in a statement. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

While Raskin says he will remain working through the treatment, he did say he will try to remain away some while he is immunocompromised. He was named ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, which has Republicans pushing for high-profile investigations into President Joe Biden's family business dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China, and which has pledged to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu, and other viruses," his statement added. "In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body's immune system."

Raskin also kept a sense of humor amid the impending fight against cancer.

"I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)," he joked in the statement.

"With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."

Raskin finished with a message for hope of others facing cancer diagnoses.

"My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season — and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope," Raskin's statement concluded.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has announced Wednesday he has a "curable form of cancer."
Wednesday, 28 December 2022 05:19 PM
