Raskin 'Very Optimistic' About Cancer Treatment

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told CNN's "State of the Union" that he is "very optimistic" about his chemo-immunotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last month.

Raskin said "my energy is good. I'm losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day, I would think, to chemo. So that's upsetting. But, otherwise, I'm hanging tough. And the doctors are very optimistic, and I'm very optimistic that the chemo is going to get the cancer."

Raskin, the ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told CNN on Sunday that the committee's chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., "has been very kind to me. And I have gotten lots of support across the aisle and from all my colleagues, and I'm very grateful for that."

Raskin announced last month in a statement that he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he said is a "serious but curable form of cancer." He also revealed at the time of the announcement that he would be starting chemo-immunotherapy and that "prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

Raskin has continued to work through his treatment after declaring in his statement last month that "I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses."

He added: "I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."