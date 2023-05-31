Jamie Dimon Alludes to Possible White House Run

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, hinted Wednesday at a possible presidential run in the future.

Speaking to Bloomberg News, Dimon remarked, "Maybe one day I'll serve my country in one capacity or another."

Dimon, who believes running as an independent is not a realistic option, maintains that the government would benefit from individuals with business experience, particularly those who have created jobs and invested in communities.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that Wall Street itself is airing apprehension over a potential rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Wall Street's dissatisfaction with the Biden administration has also been echoed by a former Obama Treasury official, who told Axios, "If you liked dreaming of Mike Bloomberg in the White House, you are going to love these Jamie Dimon comments. Many on Wall Street don't believe that the Biden White House has been very easy to navigate."

Biden, while on the campaign trail, made it a point to emphasize that "Wall Street didn't build this country."

The Journal goes on to note that Dimon "recently got an earful from a fellow billionaire who wishes the JPMorgan Chase CEO would run."

Bill Ackman, a billionaire investor, expressed his support for Dimon's potential candidacy, tweeting that Dimon "is the kind of person our country deserves as our next leader." Ackman also observed that Dimon appears to be seriously contemplating a run for office, suggesting that the timing would be ideal.

Dimon, however, declined to comment through a spokesperson, citing his 2018 statement in which he expressed frustration with politics and the desire for all sides to unite in solving major problems. At that time, he admitted that he wouldn't make a good politician.

Previously, Dimon believed he could defeat Trump, describing himself as "as tough" and "smarter," but he later acknowledged his mistake in engaging in that rhetoric and clarified that he was not running for office.