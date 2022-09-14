Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Congress Must Act or 'Rail Traffic Stops'

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax Wednesday that an impending rail carrier strike is "literally going to shut down America's economy" and that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is standing in the way of Congress passing a resolution to avert a strike.

"It can be passed," Lankford said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "It's not a radical proposal. This is actually President [Joe] Biden's proposal from his own counsel that they presented to all the different rail companies and all the different unions. All the rail companies have all agreed to it. It's a 24% raise; it's additional back pay.

"Most of the unions have accepted it," the Oklahoma Republican continued. "All the rail companies have accepted it. There's a few [unions] that are holding out, and those few that are holding out are literally going to shut down America's economy on this."

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., one of the bill’s sponsors, said that Congress has intervened to prevent rail strikes 18 times in the past and that, unless a bill is passed, a strike will cost the American people $2 billion a day, according to The Hill.

Lankford said Biden should be engaging with Senate Democrats to get the bill passed because a rail strike will "cause additional inflation shocks across the country."

"It's not just coming later on this week," the Sooner State senator said. "It's already started for all the different rail carriers that are carrying hazardous materials. They've already stopped that, saying, 'We don't know if the strike is going to happen.' So they've already shut down a lot of supplies coming across the country for fear that those supplies wouldn't get to their final destination.

"Bernie Sanders came to the floor today and blocked that bill; and so they refused to do any kind of expedited process, which puts us on the path now to actually have a strike," Lankford continued. "If we don't get a bill actually passed and a strike actually occurs, rail traffic stops all over the country. Not only freight rail, but also passenger rail traffic is going to stop all over the country; and it's going to cause a major problem in our economy."

Lankford pointed out that this was a time when Republican senators and Biden are actually in agreement on a bill and "Senate Democrats are blocking it."

"This is not something crazy that's being imposed on the companies or on the unions," he said. "This is the presidential board agreement with the companies and with the unions."