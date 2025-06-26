Fla. AG: 'Alligator Alcatraz' Perfect Site for Migrants

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told Breitbart on Thursday that the swamps of the Everglades are the "perfect location" to house illegal immigrants, noting that Mother Nature has already provided the ideal perimeter.

On Monday it was reported that Florida is planning to build a detention center for illegal aliens affectionately known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

The preliminary plan calls for converting the 17,000-acre Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport into a massive lockup. The detention center is expected to have 5,000 beds when it reaches full capacity, with 2,500 of them ready by the end of July.

"I know the federal government has looking for more been looking for more capacity, as they do work across the country. So, we offered to step up here in Florida, put together some temporary detention facilities that will help as we're processing detainees, to help get them out of the country and back where they belong," he told the outlet.

While the Department of Homeland Security has signed off on the project, many in the Florida Democratic Party have pushed back on the proposal, saying the GOP is abusing its power.

Uthmeier said the sympathy should be with the victims of crime committed by illegal aliens and not the aliens themselves.

"We pulled more MS-13 gang members off the streets late last week — the week before I was announcing a lifetime sentence for an illegal immigrant who had brutally sexually assaulted a young girl, a child, and then trafficked her to other individuals," he said, adding: "This is one of numerous child predator cases involving illegal immigrants. My number one priority is to focus on the safety of American families, of our kids."

Noting that other areas are also being developed, Uthmeier said Alligator Alcatraz is perfect due to its location and established infrastructure.

"We've got several sites we're currently working on, but my favorite is Alligator Alcatraz. And I know it gives a little chuckle out of the name, but it really is the perfect location. It's a 30 square mile area surrounded by the Everglades, an old, abandoned airport with an 11,000 foot runway, already developed land," he said, explaining that not much must be spent creating a perimeter because "Mother Nature provides it for us."