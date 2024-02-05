×
Sen. Risch: Podesta Must Face Senate Confirmation for Climate Post

By    |   Monday, 05 February 2024 09:23 PM EST

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has publicly urged the Biden administration to submit John Podesta, the newly appointed top climate diplomat, for Senate confirmation.

In a statement to The Hill, Risch says, "Any appointed administration official that will heavily rely on State Department staff and resources should be accountable to congressional committees with jurisdiction over State, including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee."

The congressman further highlighted the necessity of Senate confirmation for roles of significant influence within the State Department, remarking, "It is not unprecedented for someone serving in the White House to go through Senate confirmation. If the Biden Administration would like for the role of senior advisor for international climate policy to be effective, it should send Mr. Podesta's appointment to our committee for consideration."

Podesta, succeeding John Kerry as the nation's climate envoy, will hold the title of "senior advisor to the president for international climate policy" and will operate from the White House, in contrast to Kerry, who was stationed within the State Department.

Additionally, Podesta is anticipated to manage a dual role, serving as a climate diplomat and overseeing the implementation of energy and climate provisions in the nominal Inflation Reduction Act.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
