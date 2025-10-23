Senate GOP Chair Declines Hearings on Boat Attacks

Senate Foreign Relations Chair James Risch, R-Idaho, said Thursday he has no plans "at this time" to hold hearings on the Trump administration's recent strikes against suspected drug-running vessels off Venezuela.

He told Axios he's "comfortable" with the administration's handling of the situation.

The U.S. military has conducted attacks on nine boats so far — the last two in the Pacific Ocean — killing at least 37 suspected drug smugglers.

The first seven came in the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela.

At least two Senate Republicans have raised concerns about the strikes.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., asked Risch's committee to hold oversight hearings, Axios reported.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has repeatedly criticized the administration over the strikes and, unlike Young, sits on the Foreign Relations Committee.

However, Risch told Axios he has been "briefed on it and feels comfortable with where we are."

President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration plans to brief Congress on the operations, adding he doesn't believe he needs a declaration of war against the smugglers.

"Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We're going to kill them," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Paul on Sunday said arbitrarily bombing drug boats "2,000 miles away" goes "against all of our tradition."

"When you kill someone if you're not in war, and not in a declared war, you really need to know someone's name, at least," he said.

"You have to accuse them of something and you have to present evidence. All of these people have been blown up without us knowing their name and without evidence of a crime," he added.