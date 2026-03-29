Lankford Open to Limited US Boots on the Ground in Iran Conflict

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., did not rule out supporting the deployment of U.S. ground troops into Iran, conditioning any such backing on clear objectives and the ability to complete the mission without a prolonged occupation.

Lankford told NBC's "Meet the Press" that before supporting President Donald Trump's decision to send troops into Iran, he wants clear objectives and an exit strategy.

"We've got to be able to know what the objectives are and what they're actually carrying out," Lankford said. "To be very clear on this, the worst thing that can happen is to be able to have this kind of conflict start and to not end it, to leave it undone. We've got to be able to finish this."

When pressed on whether he would back Trump sending troops into Iran, Lankford distinguished between limited actions and prolonged engagements.

"It depends on what boots we're putting on the ground," Lankford said. "If this is special forces to be able to carry out a specific operation, get in, get out, that's very different than long-standing occupation."

Lankford hedged on whether congressional approval would be required for any ground deployment.

"If we had a long-standing war that's happening, go back again to what happened in Iraq or in Afghanistan, yes," he said. "If this is to protect Americans and to be able to make sure that we're in there for a season and we're stopping and getting out, that's very, very different. So again, this is all contingent."

Trump recently approved the deployment of more than 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the region.

Reports indicate the administration is weighing ground options that could include securing the Strait of Hormuz, taking Kharg Island or surrounding islands, retrieving Iran's highly enriched uranium, and/or seizing Iranian oil facilities.

Trump said earlier this month, "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you, but I'm not putting troops."

Senate Republicans have previously rejected multiple war powers resolutions aimed at limiting Trump's ability to take further military action against Iran without approval from Congress.

The Senate voted 53-47 three times in March against resolutions introduced by Democrat senators. Nearly all Republicans opposed each measure, except for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was the sole Democrat to vote no. The votes took place on March 4, March 18, and around March 24.

On Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned American troops would be set "on fire" if they invaded, while regional diplomats met in Pakistan in a new push for talks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.