Journalist James Klug brings Border Crisis to Life on Newsmax TV

There’s little rest these days for journalist James Klug.

He’s at America’s southern border with Mexico, providing non-stop, on-the-scene coverage for Newsmax TV of the massive influx of illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S.

"This crisis is very real," the Newsmax Correspondent says. "It’s extremely common throughout the day and night for groups of 5 to 10 illegal immigrants to turn themselves in to a local Border Patrol agent. On busier days, this is happening every 10 minutes."

Many are unaccompanied children carrying nothing but the ragged clothes on their back, he adds.

Reporting on the crisis has been a challenge for Klug and his fellow journalists.

They are routinely denied entrance into the squalid detention facilities where the migrants are packed. And they are restricted from other areas near the border for security reasons.

To get a more accurate picture of what’s going on, Klug employs a small propeller-driven drone equipped with a high-resolution camera.

Using a remote control, he flies the craft over land that’s tough to access, often photographing migrants as they make their way from Mexico into the U.S.

Klug then downloads the footage into a portable video camera which he uses to send the first-hand accounts back to Newsmax for immediate airing.

Some of the videos he has taken have seemed like something out of a Hollywood escape movie.

In La Joya, Texas, he witnessed a helicopter and local agents attempting to coral a group of illegal immigrants on the run.

Most of what he’s shot is heartbreaking. And the crisis shows no signs of abating. The majority of illegals taken into custody, he notes, are eventually released into the U.S., with only a court summons for a later date.

Klug is no stranger to covering tough news stories.

He’s spent days in Portland, Oregon, filing news items about the violent protests that occurred over the killing of George Floyd.

During that assignment, he wore special protective gear.

He was also chased by looters ravaging through streets and stores during riots in Philadelphia last October.

But, still, he has remained defiant.

"If there’s news breaking, we need to be there because the public has a right to know.”

