Judge Chastises Supreme Court for Blocking Deportations

By    |   Wednesday, 21 May 2025 07:28 PM EDT

U.S. Circuit Court Judge James Ho criticized the Supreme Court's 7-2 Friday decision to block the Trump administration from deporting members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua under the Alien Enemies Act.

In a concurring opinion published Tuesday, Ho wrote that he was sincerely concerned how "the President and other officials have been treated in this case."

"I worry that the disrespect they have been shown will not inspire continued respect for the judiciary, without which we cannot long function," he added.

As a jab at the high court, Ho pointed to examples of former presidents, such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden, defying the justices' decisions. He cited Obama's public criticism of the Supreme Court during his 2010 State of the Union address, where he knocked its Citizens United ruling. Ho also referenced Biden's reported boast about sidestepping the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness.

He argued that "any court" would not have denied these presidents the chance to present their views in legal proceedings and that President Donald Trump "deserves the same respect."

Nick Koutsobinas

