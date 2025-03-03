This Man Saved Over 2 Million Lives

James Harrison, whose blood plasma saved the lives of more than 2 million babies, has died, his family said Monday.

One of the world's most prolific blood donors, Harrison reportedly died in his sleep on Feb. 17 at a New South Wales, Australia, nursing home.

He was 88 years old at the time of his death.

Known as "the man with the golden arm," Harrison's blood contained a rare antibody which is used to create a medication for Rhesus disease, a potentially deadly condition that occurs when a mother with a negative blood type conceives a child with a positive blood type.

Harrison required blood transfusions while undergoing major chest surgery at 14 and was reportedly so touched by his donors' kindness that he vowed to become a blood donor himself.

He made his first blood plasma donation when he was 18 and continued donating every two weeks until he turned 81.

From 2005 until 2022, Harrison held the world record for most blood plasma donated, before being eclipsed by an American donor.

Harrison's daughter, Tracey Mellowship, told the BBC that her father was "very proud to have saved so many lives, without any cost or pain."

"He always said it does not hurt, and the life you save could be your own," she said.

In 2015, Harrison told CNN that he had to look away every time the needle penetrated his skin when donating.

"Never once have I watched the needle go in my arm," Harrison said at the time. "I look at the ceiling or the nurses, maybe talk to them a bit, but never once have I watched the needle go in my arm. I can't stand the sight of blood, and I can't stand pain."

Mellowship and two of Harrison's grandchildren have benefited from the medication derived from his blood antibody, known as anti-D.

Anti-D injections protect unborn babies from antibodies produced by the mother that attack the baby's red blood cells. This maternal immune system response can cause severe anemia, heart failure, and even death of the fetus.

According to the BBC, 50% of babies diagnosed with Rhesus disease did not survive before anti-D injections were developed in the mid-1960s.

"It made [Harrison] happy to hear about the many families like ours, who existed because of his kindness," Mellowship said.