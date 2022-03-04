×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | james | deposition | trump | ivanka

New York AG Agrees to Postpone Testimony From Trump and His Family

Letitia James
New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By    |   Friday, 04 March 2022 02:54 PM

New York Attorney General Letitia James has agreed to delay the depositions of former President Donald Trump and two of his kids, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., the New York Post is reporting.

James' office and attorneys for the Trump family reached agreement to postpone testimony until a decision is made regarding an appeal over their testifying.

"In the interest of efficiency for both the parties and the court, and to allow time for the First Department [appeals court] to hear the appeal, we have therefore agreed to the attached Stipulation and Proposed Order to extend the time for the Trump Respondents to appear for testimony until two weeks after a decision by the First Department," Kevin Wallace, an attorney in James' office wrote to a judge in the case.

"This extension would avoid the need for separate briefing over an application by the Trump Respondents for an interim stay during the pendency of the appeal. Given the expedited merits briefing we believe a stipulated extension of the testimony date will promote judicial economy without causing undue delay."

The Hill noted as a part of James' probe into the business practices of the Trump Organization, James' office confirmed to the news outlet in January that they had subpoenaed Trump and his two oldest children.

Last month, a judge ruled that all three had to comply with the subpoenas.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York Attorney General Letitia James has agreed to delay the depositions of former President Donald Trump and two of his kids, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., the New York Post is reporting.
james, deposition, trump, ivanka
228
2022-54-04
Friday, 04 March 2022 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved