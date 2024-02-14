James Craig Ends Mich. GOP Senate Bid; Detroit Mayor Next?

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has suspended his campaign for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Michigan and instead is mulling a run for mayor of Detroit.

Craig was in a competitive race for the GOP nomination to compete for an open seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking reelection this year. His departure leaves former Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer, businessman Sandy Pensler, and Michigan State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder as the highest-profile Republicans seeking the nomination.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin is considered the favorite to win the Democrat nomination.

"This is strictly a business decision," Craig told The Associated Press. "I'm not leaving because I felt like I didn't have the support. But from a business end, you need funds to run a campaign."

Craig told The Detroit News he is considering a run for mayor of Detroit, which hasn’t had a Republican mayor since Louis Miriani in January 1962. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who won a third term in 2021, has yet to decide whether he will seek reelection in 2025.

"That's a pathway I would certainly take a serious look at," Craig told the News.