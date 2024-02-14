×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james craig | michigan senate | republicans | detroit

James Craig Ends Mich. GOP Senate Bid; Detroit Mayor Next?

By    |   Wednesday, 14 February 2024 03:31 PM EST

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has suspended his campaign for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Michigan and instead is mulling a run for mayor of Detroit.

Craig was in a competitive race for the GOP nomination to compete for an open seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking reelection this year. His departure leaves former Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer, businessman Sandy Pensler, and Michigan State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder as the highest-profile Republicans seeking the nomination.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin is considered the favorite to win the Democrat nomination.

"This is strictly a business decision," Craig told The Associated Press. "I'm not leaving because I felt like I didn't have the support. But from a business end, you need funds to run a campaign."

Craig told The Detroit News he is considering a run for mayor of Detroit, which hasn’t had a Republican mayor since Louis Miriani in January 1962. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who won a third term in 2021, has yet to decide whether he will seek reelection in 2025.

"That's a pathway I would certainly take a serious look at," Craig told the News.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has suspended his campaign for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Michigan and instead is mulling a run for mayor of Detroit.
james craig, michigan senate, republicans, detroit
197
2024-31-14
Wednesday, 14 February 2024 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved