Comey Won't Testify Before House Panel on Epstein Files

Former FBI Director James Comey will not testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein after Comey said he had no knowledge of files related to the convicted sex offender, The Hill reported.

Comey was subpoenaed in August to testify behind closed doors on Tuesday, Oct. 7, as part of the panel's inquiry into the federal government's handling of the Epstein case.

But Comey said in a written statement that he did not "possess knowledge and information relevant to the Committee's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and related matters" and that the letter should serve in lieu of a deposition "that would unproductively consume the committee's scarce time and resources."

"At no time during my service at the Department of Justice or the FBI do I recall any information or conversations that related to Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell," Comey wrote.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has also withdrawn the subpoenas of former Attorneys General Merrick Garland and Eric Holder — who both told the panel they have no knowledge of files related to Epstein — and of former FBI Director Robert Mueller due to his declining health.

The House investigation comes amid mounting pressure for the U.S. government to release all documents related to the Epstein case.

President Donald Trump, who called for the release of the files during his presidential campaign last year, has called the case a hoax since returning to office.

Epstein died in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.