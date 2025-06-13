House Committee Probes Dems' Handling of LA Riots

James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, opened an investigation into two high-ranking California officials for their handling of the riots that erupted in Los Angeles this past week over the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"In response to this violence, on June 8, 2025, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and [Governor Newsom] protested President Trump's action to quell the violence caused by the rioters in Los Angeles, even resorting to falsely blaming him for the actions of violent rioters. You falsely claimed that state and local law enforcement had protests under control, however, police were clearly unable to quell the violence in Los Angeles prior to the arrival of the National Guardsmen," Comer and Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

What began as an aggressive protest against ICE officers in Los Angeles over the weekend rapidly descended into full-scale riots that lasted much of the week. To quell the violence and restore order to the affected parts of Los Angeles, Trump activated nearly 2,100 National Guard troops.

Later in the week, he announced he would send 700 Marines with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms, California, to assist the National Guard troops. Newsom and his fellow Democrats in California have engaged in a nearly non-stop blame game for the violent protestors and have fought Trump every step of the way.

"You have championed California's sanctuary policies, which prevent local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities," Comer and Higgins wrote. "You have also made it clear that you intend to block the objectives of the federal government, and defend aliens, regardless of their immigration status, criminal activity, anti-American views, or incitement to riot."

The committee has demanded "all records and communications including video and dispatch logs, regarding the source of weapons (including rocks and cinderblocks) used by rioters."

Comer and Higgins have requested that Newsom and Bass hand over all documents and communications related to the demonstrations from their respective offices, state and local law enforcement, and federal authorities by June 27.