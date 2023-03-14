Rep. Comer: Hunter Biden Probe Takes 'Good Direction'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said the panel's probe of Hunter Biden is moving a "good direction" and has already revealed "troubling" information.

Comer's remarks, made Monday on Fox News' "Hannity," came after he issued a subpoena for the bank records of three of Hunter Biden's business associates.

Comer has prioritized accessing financial information for the Biden family and its business associates to investigate alleged influence peddling, particularly surrounding any of the Biden family's foreign business deals.

President Joe Biden has denied any involvement in his son's overseas business dealings.

During his interview on "Hannity," Comer said the Treasury Department agreed to turn over suspicious activity reports connected to Hunter Biden.

"We just got word, Treasury is going to let us have access to the suspicious activity reports," Comer said. "So there is still a lot to learn how we are going to receive those, but we're moving in a good direction with respect to this investigation.

"We've been demanding these for over a year. The Treasury Secretary [Janet] Yellen said we couldn't have them because we were in the minority. When I became chairman of the committee when the House flipped, she said, 'I don't understand the purpose for why you need these suspicious activity reports,' which is a joke.

"Then we asked for a committee hearing with the person from Treasury that signed the letter declining our most recent invitation. They said they had surgery that day. They offered another person. This person then declined. So we offered to invite them in with a threat of a subpoena for a transcribed interview."

Comer said information received so far from subpoenas is "very serious" and "very troubling."

"It does show a pattern that the Biden family was receiving money directly from China," Comer said. "The question is what were they doing in return for that money."

In a statement on Tuesday, Comer said: "We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family's business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat. If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance," CNN noted.