Comer: Weiss Appointment More DOJ Coverup

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden was part of a continuing effort by the Department of Justice to cover up the Biden family's crimes.

"This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department's efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee's mounting evidence of President Joe Biden's role in his family's schemes selling 'the brand' for millions of dollars to foreign nationals," the Kentucky Republican posted on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the announcement was made.

Weiss has already been investigating Hunter Biden's financial and business dealings, and Garland said the decision was made after Weiss told him earlier this week that "in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a Special Counsel, and he asked to be appointed."

Comer said in his statement that the DOJ's "misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden."

He also accused the DOJ of refusing to follow evidence that could lead to President Joe Biden, tipping off the Biden transition team and Hunter Biden's lawyers about planned interviews and searches, "and attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal."

The move to appoint Weiss, Comer added, is about how "the Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family's corruption."

He added that the Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family's money trail and interview witnesses "to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened."

Comer also said the Oversight Committee will continue to work with the Judiciary and Ways and Means committees to "root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers."

The Oversight Committee posted a similar message on its wall.

Earlier Friday, before Garland made his announcement, Comer posted another message, saying that the Oversight Committee "has uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence related to the Biden family's influence peddling schemes," including on bank records, texts, activity reports, and "20 fake Biden companies."

And, Comer said, "Joe Biden was involved."

The super PAC backing President Donald Trump's campaign also weighed in on the appointment, with Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., commenting that "the fix is in."

"David Weiss cut Hunter Biden an unprecedented plea deal that attempted to give Joe Biden's corrupt son blanket immunity," she said. "Now, Merrick Garland expects us to trust Weiss to be the Special Counsel that finally brings Hunter Biden to justice. Biden's Justice Department will do whatever it takes to cover up the Biden Crime Family's misdeeds."

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also on Friday posted a response on social media, insisting that Weiss "can't be trusted" and that assigning him as special counsel "is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption."

"Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it," the committee also posted. "We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss’s inconsistent statements to Congress."