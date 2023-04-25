×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | john kerry | subpoena

Rep. Comer Threatens Subpoena Over John Kerry Docs

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 03:07 PM EDT

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Tuesday vowed to subpoena files from the Biden administration related to climate envoy John Kerry, The Hill reports.

Comer previously issued a request for documents relating to Kerry's office, which acts as the head of the administration's climate diplomacy initiatives.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Comer asked for communications concerning the office's budget, communications between staffers and third parties, a list of current staffers, and documents concerning Kerry's official travel.

"The State Department has not provided any meaningful updates to Committee staff inquiries on the status of producing these documents," Comer wrote, noting later that "If the Department refuses to produce documents and information on this matter, the Committee will have to consider other means, including compulsory process."

Comer also raises concerns that Kerry's post did not require confirmation by Congress.

"Envoy Kerry is engaging in activities that skirt congressional authority, threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy, and could undermine our economic health," he wrote. "Yet, Envoy Kerry and his office are refusing to be transparent about their activities, spending, and staffing with the Committee — and the American people."

Kerry's office did not respond to The Hill's request for comment by the time of publication.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Tuesday vowed to subpoena files from the Biden administration related to climate envoy John Kerry, The Hill reports.
james comer, john kerry, subpoena
213
2023-07-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 03:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved