Rep. Comer Threatens Subpoena Over John Kerry Docs

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Tuesday vowed to subpoena files from the Biden administration related to climate envoy John Kerry, The Hill reports.

Comer previously issued a request for documents relating to Kerry's office, which acts as the head of the administration's climate diplomacy initiatives.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Comer asked for communications concerning the office's budget, communications between staffers and third parties, a list of current staffers, and documents concerning Kerry's official travel.

"The State Department has not provided any meaningful updates to Committee staff inquiries on the status of producing these documents," Comer wrote, noting later that "If the Department refuses to produce documents and information on this matter, the Committee will have to consider other means, including compulsory process."

Comer also raises concerns that Kerry's post did not require confirmation by Congress.

"Envoy Kerry is engaging in activities that skirt congressional authority, threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy, and could undermine our economic health," he wrote. "Yet, Envoy Kerry and his office are refusing to be transparent about their activities, spending, and staffing with the Committee — and the American people."

Kerry's office did not respond to The Hill's request for comment by the time of publication.