GOP Rep. Comer: Biden's 'Transparent' Vow 'Just Hot Air'

Monday, 20 November 2023 12:07 PM EST

In a potential foreshadowing of blocking responses to House Oversight Committee subpoenas, Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., took to X to call out President Joe Biden's vow to be the most "transparent" president.

"The White House is withholding over 82,000 pages of Joe Biden's pseudonym emails, refuses to provide proof that Joe loaned his brother money, and now seeks to block the Bidens and former staff from testifying before Congress," Comer wrote Monday on X, sharing a video from his Newsmax appearance last week.

"@POTUS's pledge to be transparent was just hot air."

In that "Wake Up America" appearance, Comer announced Hunter Biden is expected to testify before House investigators before Dec. 4 under the orders of the subpoena. Though Hunter Biden's lawyers had expressed an eagerness for Hunter Biden to testify, Comer said he has not gotten a reply on his subpoena.

One of the most recent subpoenas to Patrick Kevin Morris last week gives them until Wednesday to respond to Comer's committee.

"If President Biden has nothing to hide, then he should make his current and former staff available to testify before Congress about his mishandling of classified documents," Comer wrote in a statement Friday after receiving a letter from the special counsel to the president that told the committee, in its words: "The White House intends to continue obstructing our investigation."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

Monday, 20 November 2023 12:07 PM
