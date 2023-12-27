Comer to Focus on Biden's Pseudonym Emails in Inquiry

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Tuesday that a trio of pseudonyms he believes were used for Joe Biden will be a top priority in the impeachment inquiry against the president.

During their probe, congressional investigators discovered at least three names — Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware — that they believe are pseudonyms for Biden that were used in emails while he was vice president.

"Right now, I think one of the most important amount of documentation that we need are those pseudonym emails," Comer told Fox News.

"What we did not know until recently was that he was, in fact, using those pseudonym emails to communicate with not just his son, Hunter Biden, but also with his shady business associates," Comer added.

Comer had requested in August that the National Archives provide pseudonym emails and other documents, unredacted, to Congress. And in November he accused the White House of "withholding" 82,000 pages of pseudonym emails.

Comer told Fox News the 14 pages of emails the White House did allow to be turned over to Congress "didn't even amount to half of 1%" of what he wanted, but he wants to give the Biden administration room to argue that they are not incriminating.