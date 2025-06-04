WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Comer Expands Investigation Into Biden Cover-Up

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 12:45 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced he is expanding his investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden's mental decline.

Comer said Wednesday he is sending letters to five former senior White House aides to demand that they appear for transcribed interviews. As part of his investigation, Comer is looking into whether there was any unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

The letters were sent to:

  • Michael Donilon, former senior adviser to the president
  • Anita Dunn, former senior adviser to the president for communications
  • Ronald Klain, former chief of staff
  • Bruce Reed, former deputy chief of staff for policy
  • Steve Ricchetti, former counselor to the president

"The American people deserve full transparency and the House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation to provide answers and accountability," Comer said. "The cover-up of President Biden's mental decline is one of the greatest scandals in our nation's history."

Comer cites the book "Original Sin," which alleges five people were running the country and, at best, Joe Biden was a "senior member of the board."

White House aides Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams were subpoenaed by the committee last Congress, along with Biden's physician, but the Biden White House obstructed the efforts, Comer said.

Comer said he expects the witnesses, along with Neera Tanden, to comply with the investigation, with transcribed interviews being released later this week.

If they fail to agree to a date, Comer said he will issue subpoenas this week.



