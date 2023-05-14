Comer: Key Informant in Biden Probe Is Missing

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are having difficulty tracking down a key informant involved in the investigation into President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and other members of the Biden family, Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, said Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we can't track down the informant," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible."

He added that the informant is "in the spy business" and "they don't make a habit of being seen a lot."

"The nine of the ten people that we've identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they're one of three things," Comer said. "They're either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing."

Meanwhile, the committee has "basic information" concerning allegations made by the informant, "and it's very serious," said Comer.

"It alleges that Joe Biden when he was vice president, was involved in a quid pro quo with a foreign country in exchange for foreign aid," said Comer. "This is a very serious accusation. All the FBI has to do is say, yeah, we looked into it, and it wasn't a credible informant. But they won't answer our questions."

Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have demanded a document from the FBI that a whistleblower in the case says shows the allegation being made against Biden, but the FBI has not turned over the Form 1023 document yet, the congressman said Sunday.

"All we're asking the FBI with respect to Form 1023 is what did you do to investigate this allegation?" said Comer. "And they send us back a very patronizing letter basically saying just trust us and don't worry about it. I mean, this is a pattern of behavior by the FBI that would suggest there's been a cover-up for many years with respect to the Biden influence peddling."

Meanwhile, there are "people that want to come forward but honestly, Maria, they fear for their lives," said Comer. "Not only are the Biden lawyers and the White House intimidating them, the media is trying to intimidate and discredit them."

The public wants more information about whether Biden is involved in a public corruption scene, Comer said, quoting a recent Rasmussen Poll showing 7 in 10 Americans being "very concerned" about the matter.

"Seven in 10 Americans strongly support the work that our House oversight Committee's doing, investigating the Biden influence peddling, and we just need to get some cooperation from these different deep state bureaucracies that are standing in our way," Comer said.

The congressman also said Sunday that Biden has been making policy decisions that "make no sense," including canceling the China Initiative put in place under former President Donald Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Comer.

While he didn't entirely blame Biden's decision to end the program, Comer said it "looks fishy," considering the records showing financial connections between the president's family and China.

"The China Initiative was an FBI operation that was investigating a spy ring in our colleges and universities, which just about every major university president in America would admit there's a problem," said Comer. "China sends students over here. They want to volunteer to be in our research and development programs, and they steal our intellectual property and send it back to China. This has been happening for a decade. Every university president knows it."

But Biden canceled the program, saying it racially profiled Chinese students in the United States, said Comer.

"Why would he do something like that when every major company in America complains about China stealing our intellectual property?" he said. "That's one of the biggest issues we have with China, and yet Joe Biden took China's side and put China first and America last. Now we find out his family received millions and millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party. It sure looks fishy to me."